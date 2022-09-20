Flu vaccines available at Metro Health Department clinics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department is now offering the seasonal flu vaccine at all three Health Department’s locations.

This year’s vaccine protects against four separate strains of the influenza virus, according to the health department. Metro Public Health officials urge everyone six months of age and older to receive the flu vaccine this year.

Those seeking a flu shot at one of the health department’s clinics should call the individual clinic to make an appointment. Flu shots are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the three preventive health clinics. Walk-ins will not be accepted after 2:30 p.m. Appointments can be made at the following clinics:

East Nashville Public Health Center, 1015 E. Trinity Lane, 615-862-7916

Lentz Public Health Center, 2500 Charlotte Ave., 615-340-5607

Woodbine Public Health Center, 224 Oriel Ave., 615-862-7940

Receiving the flu shot requires access to the very top of the bicep/shoulder area. For that reason, it is recommended those getting flu shots wear undershirts under button downs, short sleeves that are easily pushed up on top of your shoulder and other outfits that give health care workers easy access to the shot area.

TennCare and Medicare Part B insurance are accepted and fully cover the fee. If this is the way you will be accessing your flu shot, remember to bring your Medicare Part B insurance card. The fee for flu vaccine for adults with private insurance is $40, and a sliding scale is available if needed. For those in need of the high-dose flu vaccine, the cost is $80, with a sliding scale available.

The flu vaccine offers the best protection against influenza. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials recommend getting a flu shot this year before the end of October. According to the CDC, everyone six months of age and older should get a flu vaccine each year. Getting a flu vaccine and a COVID-19 vaccine dose or booster dose at the same time is safe, according to the CDC. Those with questions about the two vaccines are encouraged to speak to their primary care provider.

While everyone should get a flu vaccine each flu season, some groups are at either a higher risk of having serious flu-related complications or because they live with or care for people at a higher risk of serious flu-related complications. It is especially important the following groups get vaccinated:

Pregnant women

People of any age with certain chronic medical conditions

Children younger than 5, but especially children younger than 2 years old

People who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities

People who live with or care for those at high risk from complications from flu, including health care, household contacts of persons at high risk for complications from the flu, household contacts and out of home caregivers of children less than 6 months of age (these children are too young to be vaccinated.

For information about flu shots, call 615-340-5616, option 8, or visit the Health Department’s website.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.