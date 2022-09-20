First Alert Forecast: Near-record temperatures today and tomorrow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - First Alert Weather Days remain in effect for Today and Wednesday due to excessive heat & humidity .

A very hot and humid day today with high temperatures reaching the mid 90s, but feeling like the triple digits when you factor in the humidity. Our Heat Index values will be at or near 100 degrees in many spots across the Midstate, so limit your time outdoors, stay hydrated and take plenty of shade or A/C breaks. Overnight lows fall to around 70 overnight.

The extremely hot weather is expected again on Wednesday. Highs will reach near record levels with “feels like” temps in the 100s once again.

However, some relief is in sight. We will see a cold front move through late Wednesday into Thursday that will cool our temperatures down to the upper 70s for Thursday afternoon. A passing shower is possible that day, but most of the Midstate should remain dry. Lows will also feel much cooler as they dip into the 50s.

Friday looks sunny and unseasonably cooler. Highs will be in the mid 70s with lows in the mid 50s.

Temperatures will moderate back to the 80s over the weekend with a few rain showers likely on Sunday.

