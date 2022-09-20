First Alert Forecast: Near-record temperatures continue...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - First Alert Weather Days remain in effect for the rest of Today and Wednesday due to excessive heat & humidity .

It’s been quite a steamy day here in Middle Tennessee. Afternoon highs for most topped out in the middle to upper 90s, and we will see that heat continue into Wednesday as well. For tonight though, temperatures will only fall into the lower 70s so it will stay warm and skies will stay mostly clear. Into tomorrow, more sunshine is expected and dangerous heat returns with highs once again in the middle to upper 90s for most. Heat index values once again tomorrow will soar into the triple digits. Staying hydrated, wearing loose clothing, and wearing light colored clothing could help to keep you cooler.

A cool down is then expected as a cold front comes through later in the week. Thursday and Friday will have the fall feel to start the day with overnight lows dipping into the 50s. High temperatures will vary from the lower 80s to the 70s both Thursday and Friday. Enjoy the cooler temperatures while we have them because 80s are back for the weekend.

Scattered showers return to the forecast by Sunday. About a 40% chance of rain is expected at this time.

