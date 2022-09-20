Clinton Global Initiative University 2023 to be hosted at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clinton Foundation announced Tuesday that the Clinton Global Initiative University program will gather at Vanderbilt University in 2023.

First launched in 2007, CGI U is an opportunity for college students to connect with leading business, technology, and social impact experts. Thousands of undergraduate students from across the country and worldwide apply to participate in CGI U’s year-round community of learning, leadership, and action.

“Vanderbilt is honored to be the host campus for the 2023 Clinton Global Initiative University annual meeting,” said Daniel Diermeier, chancellor of Vanderbilt University. “Our university and the Clinton Foundation share the beliefs that collaboration brings out the best in humanity and that diverse perspectives and open dialogue are needed to drive innovation and discovery. In assembling experts and students from around the world and across a variety of disciplines and backgrounds, this meeting will offer a tremendous opportunity to scale local solutions on a global level.”

The meeting will take place at Vanderbilt from March 3 to 5, 2023.

Throughout the program, students can participate in training, modules, and tailored events that help formulate their ideas and provide the necessary resources, feedback, and tools to transform their ideas into action.

To apply and learn more about this event, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.