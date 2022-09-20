Bill requiring Metro to cover cost of certain birth control methods pushed to next council meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bill that would provide residents in Davidson County with free family planning services was for its second reading Tuesday. Councilmembers voted to defer the bill to calculate a better cost/source estimate.

The bill states that the Metro Department of Health would be required to provide, at a minimum, family planning counseling, birth control counseling, and birth control products, including birth control pills, birth control patches, birth control rings, birth control injections, and birth control prophylactics. These services would be free of charge for anyone living in Davidson County.

While Metro Health would cover the costs of most birth control methods, they said they would not cover methods such as birth control implants, IUDs, or other long-acting reversible contraceptives.

Currently, Metro Health Services offers these services but charges patients based on their income.

Metro Health estimates that this would cost around $2.5 million more per year than currently budgeted if it is to be provided to all Davidson County residents.

The bill will move on to a third and final reading if passed during Tuesday’s meeting.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.