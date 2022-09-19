Worker airlifted after 12 ft fall at Spring Hill construction site

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after falling 12 feet from a roof on a construction site Saturday.

Columbia Fire and Rescue told WSMV4 crews arrived on the scene at the Ultium Battery Plant construction site in Spring Hill at 5:45 a.m. Saturday. Crews were responding to reports of a man who had fallen 12 feet from the upper roofline to the lower roofline.

The victim was rescued from the structure after CFR used its 100-foot ladder truck and transported by Vanderbilt Life Flight to definitive care.

CFR said construction work is one of the top five most dangerous jobs, with a fatal injury rate of 43.3 per 100,000 workers yearly, specifically in the roofing industry.

The status of the victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

