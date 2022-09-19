Woman seriously injured in possible hit-and-run in South Nashville

Police are searching for the vehicle.
By Tony Garcia and Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for the driver responsible for injuring a woman on Sunday in South Nashville.

According to police at the scene, a truck driver leaving the fairgrounds spotted a woman injured on Nolensville Pike, near Woodycrest Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. The woman appeared to be struck by a vehicle. She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV pedestrian injured
Woman injured in hit-and-run in South Nashville
Apartment fire leaves neighbors displaced
Apartment fire leaves neighbors displaced
Sunday evening weather update
Sunday evening weather update
Sewanee sorority suspended for hazing
Sewanee sorority suspended for hazing