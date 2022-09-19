Woman seriously injured in possible hit-and-run in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for the driver responsible for injuring a woman on Sunday in South Nashville.

According to police at the scene, a truck driver leaving the fairgrounds spotted a woman injured on Nolensville Pike, near Woodycrest Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. The woman appeared to be struck by a vehicle. She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.