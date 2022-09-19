Vandals damage Nashville business ahead of opening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A business that hasn’t opened yet in East Nashville has already been dealing with vandalism.

Owners said rocks were thrown through their building’s windows and now they are working to make sure this won’t happen again.

The new salon has been preparing to open on Gallatin Pike and now has had more than three windows broken, but the owners aren’t just worried about the damage, they are wondering what they can do to help solve the crime issues.

“I found rocks and broken windows everywhere,” said salon owner Remi Joffray.

After spending months renovating, Joffray and his wife found the building vandalized on Tuesday night.

“It’s a big hit, really, every nickel and dime hurt us,” Joffray said.

Some of the rocks even landed on some equipment and Joffrey said repairs will cost them around $600.

“It’s a little frustrating when there’s so many other broken things to fix,” said Joffray.

Joffray installed cameras to ward off vandals but said the issue needs to be solved.

“We need to clean up the streets to not present a pile of trash over here where someone may go ‘yeah, I’ll throw rocks’ and I think that’s the best way to combat this,” Joffray.

Joffray said his salon will provide free haircuts for the homeless, a free shower behind their building and will have fundraising opportunities.

“Whether it be homeless or mental health job opportunities, we need to really address that stuff,” Joffray said.

While they work to repair the windows, the business owners said they will be looking for more ways to help prevent crime.

