Two killed after car rear-ends tractor-trailer on I-40 in Dickson Co.

Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are dead and two others were injured, including an infant, when a small car crashed into a tractor-trailer on Sunday night outside of Dickson.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Kia Soul was travelling east on I-40 in Dickson County on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. when it slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the interstate for a previous crash.

The driver, 23-year-old Bayleigh Grimes, and the front passenger, 19-year-old Jordyn Schrock, were killed in the crash. Michael King, 20, and a 2-month-old baby survived the crash but sustained injuries.

The driver of the International tractor-trailer was not injured.

THP reports that all parties were wearing their seatbelts and the infant was in a rear-facing child car seat.

No charges are forthcoming in this incident, according to THP.

