Tennessee School safety app showing positive results

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In the latest push to improve safety at Tennessee schools, the state encouraged people to download the the SafeTN app, which allows citizens to confidentially report school safety concerns.

In late August, Governor Bill Lee praised the success of the app, saying 2,000 Tennesseans downloaded it throughout the month.

The TN Department of Safety and Homeland Security said they received 41 submissions through the application between in the month of August, and 38 were “actionable,” meaning they had enough information to follow up on.

More than 50 percent of those reports came from Middle Tennessee.

The most common report involved “suspicious activity” followed by “cyber crime” submissions.

The department said thus far, the majority of the reports have been sent to local law enforcement for follow up.

Follow ups can lead to an investigation, a welfare check, or additional neighborhood patrol.

