Sex offender charged after touching kids at Walmart, police say

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) — A registered sex offender was arrested Sunday night after sexually assaulting four victims, including two kids, at a Lebanon Walmart.

Christopher Marmon was charged with aggravated sexual battery, two counts of sexual battery, resisting arrest, and simple possession, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Officers responded to the store after a juvenile victim told her mother she was touched in a sexual manner by a man at Walmart, police said.

Investigators reviewed video footage at Walmart of the reported incident, and in doing so, identified three other potential victims of the same crime. Marmon was identified as the suspect and arrested.

In all, two of the victims were juveniles, one was an adult and the last victim has yet to be identified.

If you or someone you know has experienced something similar recently, you’re urged to contact Lebanon police.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.