‘Rest in peace’: British-themed pub in Nashville honors Queen Elizabeth II


Honoring the queen at British pub in Nashville
Honoring the queen at British pub in Nashville
By Terry Bulger
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, people at a British-themed pub in Nashville raised pints all day long in honor of Queen Elizabeth.

The restaurant in the Gulch, known as The Pub, is known for its fish and chips, but the mood was more memorial after the death of the queen.

“Blessings for the family that gave us our way to wish,” said a person at the restaurant. ”Rest in peace.”

In honor of the queen’s love of her corgis, The Pub donated a dollar of certain beers this past week to puppy nonprofits.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

.
Parents urge Tennessee Supreme Court to end school voucher program
Honoring the queen at British pub in Nashville
Honoring the queen at British pub in Nashville
Reporting school safety concerns in Tennessee
Reporting school safety concerns in Tennessee
Christopher Marmon
Sex offender charged after touching kids at Walmart, police say