‘Rest in peace’: British-themed pub in Nashville honors Queen Elizabeth II

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday, people at a British-themed pub in Nashville raised pints all day long in honor of Queen Elizabeth.

The restaurant in the Gulch, known as The Pub, is known for its fish and chips, but the mood was more memorial after the death of the queen.

“Blessings for the family that gave us our way to wish,” said a person at the restaurant. ”Rest in peace.”

In honor of the queen’s love of her corgis, The Pub donated a dollar of certain beers this past week to puppy nonprofits.

