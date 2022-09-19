Nashville student wanted for bringing gun to school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old student at Maplewood High School is wanted after being found an administrator with a loaded gun in his backpack.

According to officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department, the student ran away from the campus.

The 10th grader was searched by school administration when a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun, loaded with nine rounds, including one in the chamber, was found. He left the school without the backpack or gun.

The student has two outstanding charges, juvenile weapon possession and bringing a gun on school property.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.