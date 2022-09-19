Nashville student charged after ‘threatening gunfire’ at school

Metro Nashville Public Schools Logo
Metro Nashville Public Schools Logo(Metro Schools)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are dealing with another threat of violence directed at a Nashville school.

A 14-year-old student was arrested at Hillwood High School Monday after police say the teen created an Instagram post threatening gunfire in the school, a media release said.

Last Friday, another 14-year-old Hillwood High School student was arrested and charged for a separate threat. The teens in both cases were charged in juvenile court with threatening mass violence at a school and making a false report of an emergency.

This marks the fifth Nashville student arrested in the last week for making a threat toward schools.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Metro Nashville Police Department
Man arrested for critically injuring pedestrian and driving away
Six members of Clarksville motorcycle gang found guilty on federal charges
WSMV news flash
Monday morning News Update
Tennessee Highway Patrol logo
Two killed after car rear-ends tractor-trailer on I-40 in Dickson Co.