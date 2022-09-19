Nashville student charged after ‘threatening gunfire’ at school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are dealing with another threat of violence directed at a Nashville school.

A 14-year-old student was arrested at Hillwood High School Monday after police say the teen created an Instagram post threatening gunfire in the school, a media release said.

Last Friday, another 14-year-old Hillwood High School student was arrested and charged for a separate threat. The teens in both cases were charged in juvenile court with threatening mass violence at a school and making a false report of an emergency.

This marks the fifth Nashville student arrested in the last week for making a threat toward schools.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.