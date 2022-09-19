Man arrested for critically injuring pedestrian and driving away

By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 19, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police tracked down a man who allegedly struck a pedestrian last week and fled the scene, twice.

According to the arrest affidavit, 52-year-old Nathaniel Webb hit a woman with his vehicle late Friday, September 16, near the Piggly Wiggly market on Dickerson Pike in East Nashville.

The woman was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses said the vehicle left the area but returned shortly after and they were able to capture the license plate number on video.

Detectives traced the plate number to Webb and found both he, and the vehicle at a house on Stockell Street in the McFerrin Park neighborhood.

The vehicle was damaged and missing a passenger side mirror, which was found at the crash scene by detectives. The vehicle’s windshield was also cracked, and dried blood remained on the glass.

Webb admitted to detectives that he struck the woman on Dickerson Pike and fled the scene. He also admitted to returning to the crash scene and fleeing a second time.

Based on his slurred speech and information obtained from his mother, detectives determined that Webb was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Webb is charged with aggravated vehicular assault and leaving the scene of an accident, among others. Records also showed previous D.U.I. convictions from 1991 and 1992.

