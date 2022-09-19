Knoxville man killed in hit-and-run crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian died Sunday after being critically injured from a hit-and-run crash in the 1100 block of Bell Road last week.

Metro Police said 37-year-old Paul Chadwick of Knoxville was crossing Bell Road with his brother Wednesday at 9:40 p.m. when he was struck by a white SUV traveling east on Bell Road. The vehicle stopped for a brief time before leaving the scene.

According to Authorities, Chadwick was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died Sunday.

Fatal crash investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of the white SUV, which would have front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run driver, or white SUV, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.