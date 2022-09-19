Interstate 65 project in Simpson County to create additional traffic disruptions

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to rehabilitate and resurface Interstate 65 in Simpson County will create significate additional traffic impacts beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Lane closures are still in place in various points between the Kentucky-Tennessee line and the Warren County.

Multiple interchanges, the weigh station, and the Kentucky Welcome Center will experience disruptions at various points over the next two weeks.

The Kentucky Welcome Center will close to traffic in the early evening on Tuesday, Sept. 20 until Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 6 a.m.

The Welcome Center will reopen during the day on Wednesday and close again Wednesday evening until Thursday morning at 6 a.m.

The ramps at Exit 2 at U.S. 31-W are expected to be impacted beginning Wednesday with temporary closures.

The schedule is listed below but is subject to change.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Kentucky Welcome Center to close in the early evening and reopen Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 6 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Kentucky Welcome Center to close in the early evening and reopen Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6 a.m.

I-65 northbound off-ramp at Exit 2 U.S. 31-W will close around 6 p.m. and reopen Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6 a.m. (Detour will use Exit 6)

Thursday, Sept. 22

I-65 northbound on-ramp at Exit 2 will close around 6 p.m. and reopen Friday, Sept. 23 at 6 a.m. (Detour will use U.S. 31-W, KY 1008, KY 100 to Exit 6)

I-65 northbound off-ramp at Exit 2 will close around 6 p.m. and reopen Friday, Sept. 23 at 6 a.m. (Detour will use Exit 6)

Friday, Sept. 23

I-65 northbound on-ramp at Exit 2 will close around 6 p.m. and reopen Saturday, Sept. 24 at 6 a.m. (Detour will use U.S. 31-W, KY 1008, KY 100 to Exit 6)

