Clarksville organization looks to create more affordable homes

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two lucky people had their names drawn to become homeowners of brand-new properties that will soon be built in Clarksville. It’s all a part of an affordable housing initiative.

“We are making the dream of homeownership an affordable reality,” said Yolanda Stewart, Executive Director of Going Local Initiative.

Through a partnership between Mosaic Church & First Presbyterian Church, Going Global launched a new nonprofit endeavor called the “Going Local Initiative”.

The goal is to provide affordable housing for low to moderate-income families in Clarksville.

“It’s our endeavor in this partnership with the city of Clarksville to meet the National need that we are experiencing right here in Clarksville and that is low to very few opportunities for folks to become homeowners,” Stewart explained.

For the past two months, the group has collected applications to create a pool of qualified people who will utilize the program.

To commemorate their first project, GLI hosted a public lottery where two clients were selected. Each selected will become a homeowner of new properties set to be built near the heart of downtown Clarksville.

“We will be building a new three-bedroom, two-bathroom house, at 724 Richardson Street. That construction should be done by the summer of 2023,” stated Stewart.

The two winners include Evelyn Ramos and Sharlinda Robertson. In addition to the two, Alexandria Shults and Lakendra Williams were also drawn as alternates.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.