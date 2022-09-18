VIDEO: Man stabs victim in convenience store robbery

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is wanted for allegedly robbing a store and stabbing a store clerk on Saturday.

Clarksville Police officials said at 7:40 p.m., officers responded to an Especially Aggravated Robbery at Rony’s Smoke Shop at 641 North Riverside Drive.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect jumped over the counter, stabbed a clerk multiple times, took an unknown amount of money, and then ran out of the store. Police said the victim is in stable condition and expected to recover fully.

The suspect is about five feet tall and possibly has short dreads. He also wore a shirt over his head and another around his face. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jason Kurtich at 931-64800656 ext. 5556.

Man accused of stabbing victim and robbing convenience store (CPD)

Man accused of stabbing victim and robbing convenience store (CPD)

Man accused of stabbing victim and robbing convenience store (CPD)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.