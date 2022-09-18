Titans look to continue Monday night success

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans head to Buffalo as one of the hottest teams to play on Monday nights.

The Titans have won eight of their last 10 Monday night matchups, which gives them the second-best winning percentage in the league since 2008.

“To be in primetime games are the ones you get super excited for,” Tennessee safety Kevin Byard said. “Those are the ones that you circle in the beginning of the year when the schedule comes out.”

“When you’re in college, you dream of College Game Day coming and then in the NFL, it’s Thursday or Monday primetime that you look forward to mainly because the people that don’t get to see your games will, so you can prove what you and your team have,” linebacker Rashad Weaver said.

The Titans and Bills have played each other every year since 2018. Monday will be the third straight time the matchup will be in primetime, and for some of the guys, it will be their first experience under the lights.

“When I was a little kid, I always watched these games with my dad, so it’s really cool to now be in this moment,” rookie wide receiver Kyle Philips said.

It’s an experience that never gets old.

“It’s not like every week you get to play in these night games,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “There is always an added energy and excitement that goes with it.”

“This is what you live for. This is where the world gets to know you and this is where your family and friends get to see you that can’t come to the game, so it’s always special,” linebacker Bud Dupree said. “It’s going to be crazy. The Bills fans are always at an insane level. You have to be prepared for stuff to be thrown at you. It’s going to be a great atmosphere, but also a great place to handle adversity.”

Since 2009, the Titans have an NFL best 4-1 record on the road on Monday Night Football. Mike Vrabel’s teams have won two of those.

The players that have played at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo said it’s a challenge to block out the noise, but the trick to silencing the crowd is to just play a clean football game.

