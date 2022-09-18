Tennessee jumps four spots to No. 11 in AP Poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a big win against Akron, Tennessee jumped four spots on the AP Top-25 Poll, claiming No. 11.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Vols defeated the Zips, 63-6, in a sold-out game at Neyland Stadium, fueling the latest increase in the poll.

Tennessee didn’t even make the cut before the start of the season. The Vols were on the outside looking in, receiving enough votes to be ranked at the would-be 26th position.

This comes ahead of a second sold-out game in a row that is set for Saturday against the Florida Gators. For the occasion, ESPN College GameDay is returning to the University of Tennessee for the Southeastern Conference opener at Neyland Stadium for the first time since 2016.

Tennessee is 3-0 for the first time since the 2016 season.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Tennessee fans can watch the game on WVLT, as well as in-depth coverage planned as part of the Big Orange Kick Off, featuring before and after-game highlights.

