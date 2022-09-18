Silver Alert issued for missing Murfreesboro man

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a man reported missing in Murfreesboro on Saturday.

Officials said Mark Holifield, 50, was last seen walking in the area of Florence Station Market at 5409 NW Broad St. between 6 and 7 p.m. on Saturday. He was wearing a gray tank top and gray sweatpants. He will also be wearing a blue knee brace and has a tattoo on his left ankle. He has blue eyes and is bald, stands 5′10″ and weighs 169 pounds.

Police said Holifield has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

If you have information about Holifield’s whereabouts, contact Murfreesboro Police at 615-893-1311 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (824-3463).

