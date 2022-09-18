‘Nick died giving’: Candle light vigil for Smyrna gas station clerk

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday, a vigil was held for a beloved store clerk that was shot and killed during a robbery at a gas station in Smyrna on Aug. 30.

During the vigil, it was hard for the mother of 34-year-old Nick Patterson to hold back her tears. She said while she lost her son, the community has lost in more ways than one.

“I miss my son; it was very unfair and cruel what happened to him,” Debbie Patterson said.

The day of the shooting is a day Debbie said she will never forget.

“Nick died giving that man money,” she said.

Nick worked at the Twice Daily and Shell gas station on Stonecrest for around nine years. His death had dozens of people gathered Saturday night to mourn and remember.

“It has given us so much strength, and we’ve learned so much about the person Nick was, and these people are now our family and our friends,” Debbie said.

While Debbie has described her son as the most giving, understanding, and loving person, one resounding trait many seem to remember: is his kindness.

“He died giving what gave him joy, giving to others,” Debbie said. “If there’s one thing, we want Nick to be remembered for and the purpose of this evening is to spread kindness and compassion to others. And always remember, be nice like Nick that night.”

Community members said they plan to carry the memory of Nick as a reminder to be kind to others.

