Neyland Stadium will be checkered for Florida game

This will be the sixth #CheckerNeyland in program history.
Neyland Stadium
Neyland Stadium(Rick Russo)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee officials announced that the Southeastern Conference opener football game against Florida on Saturday will be checkered.

Checkered refers to each section being broken up by color. For example, one section will wear orange and the next will wear white and so on.

This will be the sixth #CheckerNeyland in program history, according to school officials. You can check which color to wear in accordance with your section online.

The Sept. 24 game has been sold out; therefore, officials are encouraging fans to arrive early and have their tickets ready. Gate 21 Will Call opens at 11:30 a.m., and gates to Neyland Stadium open at 1:30 p.m.

ESPN College GameDay is also returning to Rocky Top for the first time since 2016 for Saturday’s game.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Vol fans can watch the game on WVLT, as well as, in-depth coverage planned as part of the Big Orange Kick Off, featuring before and after game highlights.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mark Holifield was last seen on Saturday in Murfreesboro.
Missing Murfreesboro man found safe in Nashville
An apartment building on Belle Valley Drive was destroyed by fire on Sunday morning.
All residents accounted for after West Nashville apartment complex fire
Smyrna clerk honored at candlelight vigil
‘Nick died giving’: Candle light vigil for Smyrna gas station clerk
Smyrna clerk honored at candlelight vigil
Smyrna clerk honored at candlelight vigil
71-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Cheatham County