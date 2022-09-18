Neyland Stadium will be checkered for Florida game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee officials announced that the Southeastern Conference opener football game against Florida on Saturday will be checkered.

Checkered refers to each section being broken up by color. For example, one section will wear orange and the next will wear white and so on.

This will be the sixth #CheckerNeyland in program history, according to school officials. You can check which color to wear in accordance with your section online.

The Sept. 24 game has been sold out; therefore, officials are encouraging fans to arrive early and have their tickets ready. Gate 21 Will Call opens at 11:30 a.m., and gates to Neyland Stadium open at 1:30 p.m.

ESPN College GameDay is also returning to Rocky Top for the first time since 2016 for Saturday’s game.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Vol fans can watch the game on WVLT, as well as, in-depth coverage planned as part of the Big Orange Kick Off, featuring before and after game highlights.

⬜️🟧⬜️🟧⬜️🟧⬜️🟧⬜️🟧

𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗥 𝗡𝗘𝗬𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗗

🟧⬜️🟧⬜️🟧⬜️🟧⬜️🟧⬜️



Find out your color » https://t.co/cvz4moNKHE — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.