Metro Police investigating fatal hit and run crash in South Nashville

By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a hit and run crash in south Nashville that claimed the life of a Nashville woman.

Police said Maria Velasquez-Vaquiz, 62, died as the result of the two-vehicle crash at 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Harding Place and Jonquil Drive.

According to police, Velasquez-Vaquiz was the front seat passenger in a Honda Pilot driven by Manuel Sagado, 66. Sagado was attempting to turn left onto Jonquil Drive from Harding Place when the vehicle was struck by a silver BMW sedan traveling east on Harding Place. The collision caused the Honda to roll into a ditch.

Velasquez-Vaquiz was taken to Southern Hills Medical Center where she died. Sagado was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the BMW fled the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information about the hit and run driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

