Manhunt concludes in Montgomery Co., suspect believed to have fled area

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is on the run after allegedly stealing cap parts from an Ashland City resident’s detached garage Sunday.

The Montgomery Sheriff’s Department said they were looking for a man wanted for burglary in the area of the 1500 block of Oak Plains Road. The man allegedly ran from the scene once the resident caught him stealing car parts from the garage.

The suspect is described as being in his mid-30s and was last seen wearing a purple colored shirt and blue jean shorts with a black hat.

Officials said they have had several reports of burglaries in the area of Oak Plans Road and added that the investigation has yet to reveal that all of the incidents are connected.

Police said the search efforts for the suspect have concluded due to officials believing the suspect is no longer in the area.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 911.

