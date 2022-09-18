Man arrested after allegedly running from police with baby

Police said Tidwell fled from police with an infant in his care.
Police Lights
Police Lights
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who wanted out of Dickson County was arrested Friday after driving from police with an infant.

Hickman County Sheriff officials said they had received information that Matt Tidwell was staying at a residence on Primm Springs Road. Since Tidwell had an active warrant for his arrest, officers went to the address. However, before deputies could arrive, Tidwell fled from the home along with a baby.

An officer later spotted Tidwell driving on Maple Street and tried to stop him. Police said Tidwell then abandoned his car behind a home on Wrigley Road and ran into a wooded area with the baby. Another officer followed him and was able to catch him. The officer also managed to get the baby out of harm’s way safely.

Tidwell was taken into custody for his outstanding warrants and now faces additional charges of child endangerment and driving on revoked charges.

