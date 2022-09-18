All residents accounted for after West Nashville apartment complex fire


An apartment building on Belle Valley Drive was destroyed by fire on Sunday morning.
An apartment building on Belle Valley Drive was destroyed by fire on Sunday morning.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department said all occupants of an apartment complex destroyed by fire Sunday morning have now been accounted for.

The fire at the apartment complex located at 358 Belle Valley Drive was reported in Building L around 2 a.m.

Fire officials originally thought two residents were unaccounted for and used Nashville EOC’s K9 cadaver dog to search for the missing people.

There were no injuries to civilians or personnel, however two cats died in the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting residents who have been displaced.

