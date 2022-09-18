71-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Cheatham County


(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 71-year-old man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle into an embankment on Saturday afternoon around 5:30 p.m.

John K. Lee, 71, of Dickson, was driving a 2021 Bombardier Spyder (a three-wheel motorcycle) west on Petway Road.

According to a preliminary report, Lee drove off the right side of the roadway and turned left into an embankment. He was thrown from his bike into a barbed wire fence south off the right side of the roadway.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Smyrna clerk honored at candlelight vigil
‘Nick died giving’: Candle light vigil for Smyrna gas station clerk
Smyrna clerk honored at candlelight vigil
Smyrna clerk honored at candlelight vigil
Plane crash
Plane crashes at Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport
Saturday evening news update
Saturday evening news update