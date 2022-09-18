71-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Cheatham County
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 71-year-old man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle into an embankment on Saturday afternoon around 5:30 p.m.
John K. Lee, 71, of Dickson, was driving a 2021 Bombardier Spyder (a three-wheel motorcycle) west on Petway Road.
According to a preliminary report, Lee drove off the right side of the roadway and turned left into an embankment. He was thrown from his bike into a barbed wire fence south off the right side of the roadway.
