Woman dies in two-vehicle head-on crash in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday around 11 a.m. in the 300 block of Bakertown Road.

The woman who died was 24-year-old Iliana Lara of Hendersonville.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Lara was driving a 2017 Toyota Camry westbound on Bakertown Road when she veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a Toyota RAV4.

Lara was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to MNPD. She was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she later died.

The driver of the RAV4 and his two passengers had non-life threatening injuries. The two adults of the RAV4 were wearing their seatbelts and a 5-year-old was in a car seat.

MNPD said there was no evidence of alcohol impairment by either driver.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.