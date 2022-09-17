Volunteers, Metro Homeless Impact Division help clean up Brookmeade Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Volunteers and staff with several Metro Nashville departments, including the Metro Homeless Impact Division (MHID), helped clean up trash and moved hundreds of shopping carts out of Brookmeade Park on Friday.

On Sept. 2, WSMV initially reported that hundreds of carts were left throughout the park as well as piles of trash, plus the growing homeless encampments.

Friday’s cleanup was organized by MHID and they said this wasn’t the first time they had cleaned up the park.

“When we take of the folks that are here, part of that is saying hey let’s do a cleanup,” said Harriet Wallace, the communication director for Metro Homeless Impact Division. “We don’t have the tools to clean up, however, we do have the tools to help the people here get the housing they need. Thankfully NDOT and Parks who do have the equipment to handle this agreed to partner with us.”

Volunteers filled up lots of trash bags from the cleanup. Front-loaders also picked up shopping carts and loaded them into a dumpster while some carts were rolled back towards Walmart.

“Our teams come out here almost every day of the week,” Wallace said. “When we’re out here there are some things we notice such as the area not being as clean as it should be.”

The cleanup effort also included MHID helping the homeless community at the park get into the housing system.

“We have a new team, Landlord Engagement. They are working closely with landlords across Davidson County to connect individuals to available and affordable housing options,” said Keith Alexander with the outreach program with MHID.

Wallace explained that the landlord incentive program is where they incentivize landlords to reduce and lower their barriers.

“We’ve got those programs in place to open units so when they are ready, we have a place to put them. So that’s where we are working,” said Wallace.

MHID said efforts could move quickly once the $50 million the mayor invested into fighting homelessness becomes available.

“Once we get the $50 million some of that will go towards what we call gap housing,” Wallace said. “So folks here in the system that are waiting on housing, if we get that $50 million, it will create an opportunity for them to go to a safe stable place to wait until their permanent housing option comes open.”

Gower Mills, a Nashville resident said they want the park restored and available for the community and called on officials to get the funds to MHID so they could move the homeless out of the park.

“Move some money around,” said Mills. “They don’t need to be worrying about the Titans stadium. Get some of that money to this agency so they can take care of the homeless situation.”

Mills works part-time with Marco’s Pizza on White Bridge Road in Nashville and the management at that location delivered free pizza to the volunteers who cleaned up Brookmeade Park on Friday.

“It’s looking good so far,” said Mills. “I have seen a lot of the shopping carts brought up and rolled up which I am so thankful for. Maybe Walmart will have some shopping carts.

Volunteers from several departments are helping to pick up the trash and dump the shopping carts.



Coming up on @WSMV at 4&6pm hear what the Metro Homeless Impact Division is saying about getting the homeless community here housed & see more of the cleanup pic.twitter.com/QyjflW3DVm — Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) September 16, 2022

WSMV 4′s Tosin Fakile asked Metro Parks, which is responsible for maintaining parks in the city, what they plan to do to keep the park clean.

Metro Parks responded by sending this statement:

We do major clean-ups in that park approximately once a quarter. We go by on a weekly basis to pick up what we can in the time we have allotted. While we would love to be able to assign a crew full-time to Brookmeade, we do not have the resources to do that. As you know we have 183 parks, 100 miles of greenways, nearly 60 facilities, and approximately 16,000 acres of land to maintain - including Brookmeade Park. Tomorrow’s cleanup is spearheaded by Metro Social Services’ Homeless Impact Division with the help of volunteers and a few other Metro Departments of which Metro Parks is one. We continue to work with several metro agencies (Mayor’s Office, Homeless Impact Division, MNPD, Health Department, etc.) to address the issues in Brookmeade Park. Our Parks Board has scheduled a special called meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, September 26 at Bellevue Regional Community Center to discuss Brookmeade.

Wallace said they understand that the park belongs to the community and the full community should be able to enjoy the park.

“We want it back and we want it back just as quickly as they do. That’s why we are working everyday. We have increased our visits out here. We have increased our efforts. We are asking for increased staffing so that more of us can come out here and do case management,” Wallace said.

Wallace said she believes once funding becomes available people will begin to notice more movement.

“There are some limits to what we can do because there are funding roofs we are starting to hit. Hopefully, once we get his funding, the door will be open, Wallace said. “Once we get the 50 million, you will see a lot of movement in this park and the community can have their space back.”

Metro Parks Board will discuss Brookmeade Park during a special called meeting on Sept 26 at Bellevue Regional Community Center.

