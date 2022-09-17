Touchdown Friday Night: Week 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Five of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed nine exciting games Friday night.

Here’s a breakdown of the final scores:

Waverly Central High School defeated White House High School with a final score of 32-21.

Wilson Central High School crushed Hunter’s Lane with a score of 35-6.

Columbia lost to Nolensville High School with a final score of 44-7.

Ravenwood High School beat Brentwood with a score of 28-10.

Hendersonville High School won against Gallatin with a score of 22-9.

Baylor High School crushed Pope John Paul II with a final score of 42-7.

Franklin High School lost to Independence High School with a score of 27-17.

CPA defeated Goodpasture with a score of 28-14.

Page High School won against Franklin Co. with a final score of 36-14.

