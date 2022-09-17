Plane crashes at Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport

The small plane went off the runway and crashed into a hanger, officials said.
The small plane went off the runway and crashed into a hanger, officials said.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A small plane crashed at the Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport on Saturday, according to a spokesperson from the city of Sevierville.

Around 12 p.m., the plane reportedly veered off the runway and crashed into the hangar. Four people were on board, but officials said there were no serious injuries and no fires reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

WVLT News has reached out to NTSB officials for more information.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Smyrna clerk honored at candlelight vigil
‘Nick died giving’: Candle light vigil for Smyrna gas station clerk
Smyrna clerk honored at candlelight vigil
Smyrna clerk honored at candlelight vigil
71-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Cheatham County
Saturday evening news update
Saturday evening news update