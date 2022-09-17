Kenny York, founder of Manna Café Ministries, dies

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Founder and CEO of Clarksville’s Manna Café Ministries Kenny York has passed.

The nonprofit organization announced his death in a Facebook post on Friday. York was 60.

Manna Café was chartered as a non-profit in February 2009 and now serves people in need through a soup kitchen on wheels, food box distribution and other vital resources. The Manna family has pledged to continue the work started by York and his wife, Vickie.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Manna Cafe Ministries.

Arrangements for York’s funeral have yet to be announced.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.