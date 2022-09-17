Kenny York, founder of Manna Café Ministries, dies

Founder and CEO of Manna Café Ministries Kenny York has died.
Founder and CEO of Manna Café Ministries Kenny York has died.(Manna Café Ministries)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Founder and CEO of Clarksville’s Manna Café Ministries Kenny York has passed.

The nonprofit organization announced his death in a Facebook post on Friday. York was 60.

Manna Café was chartered as a non-profit in February 2009 and now serves people in need through a soup kitchen on wheels, food box distribution and other vital resources. The Manna family has pledged to continue the work started by York and his wife, Vickie.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Manna Cafe Ministries.

Arrangements for York’s funeral have yet to be announced.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Football
Touchdown Friday Night: Week 5
'Hot Spot': A doctor's diary from the pandemic
‘Hot Spot’: A doctor’s diary from the pandemic
Tracy Kornet competes in cow-milking competition at fair!
Tracy Kornet competes in cow-milking competition at fair!
Runner learns to walk again after bicycle accident
Franklin runner recovers after bike accident leaves him with temporary paralysis