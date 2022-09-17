NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Thursday the former metro coronavirus task force chairman, who helped lead Nashville through the COVID pandemic, released a book chronicling his experience.

Vanderbilt orthopedic surgeon Dr. Alex Jahangir stopped by WSMV4 News at 3pm to talk with anchor Tracy Kornet about Hot Spot: A Doctor’s Diary from the Pandemic.

Following the interview, Jahangir participated in a panel discussion with Nashville’s mayor, fire chief, and metro school’s director at the Nashville Public Library, talking about how the city weathered the storm.

Hot Spot: A Doctor’s Diary from the Pandemic is available on amazon.com and Barnes and Noble stores.

