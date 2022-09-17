‘Hot Spot’: A doctor’s diary from the pandemic


Dr. Alex Jahangir discusses his new book with WSMV's Tracy Kornet.
By Tracy Kornet
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Thursday the former metro coronavirus task force chairman, who helped lead Nashville through the COVID pandemic, released a book chronicling his experience.

Vanderbilt orthopedic surgeon Dr. Alex Jahangir stopped by WSMV4 News at 3pm to talk with anchor Tracy Kornet about Hot Spot: A Doctor’s Diary from the Pandemic.

Following the interview, Jahangir participated in a panel discussion with Nashville’s mayor, fire chief, and metro school’s director at the Nashville Public Library, talking about how the city weathered the storm.

Hot Spot: A Doctor’s Diary from the Pandemic is available on amazon.com and Barnes and Noble stores.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tracy Kornet competes in cow-milking competition at fair!
Tracy Kornet competes in cow-milking competition at fair!
Runner learns to walk again after bicycle accident
Franklin runner recovers after bike accident leaves him with temporary paralysis
Runner learns to walk again after bicycle accident
Runner learns to walk again after bicycle accident
Volunteers, groups clean up Brookemeade park
Volunteers, Metro Homeless Impact Division help clean up Brookmeade Park