First Alert Forecast: Heat and humidity are back

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We’ve issued two First Alert Weather days out ahead of a round of heat that will settle into the Mid State next week.

Highs are expected to get into the Mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday with heat index values near the triple digits.

Today will be mostly sunny and very warm with temperatures in the upper 80s this afternoon. We’ll be in the upper 80s to near 90 on Sunday with plenty of sunshine and slightly more humidity during the day.

On Monday temperatures will make the jump into the lower 90s with plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Tuesday and Wednesday are our First Alert Weather days as we get into the core of this new round of heat. Expect high temperatures well in the 90s both days with heat index values that will be flirting with the triple digits. Sunshine easily wins out both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday is looking slightly cooler for now with temperatures in the lower 90s.

We’ll break out of this heat wave on Friday with highs falling back into the 80s.

