Three men accused of kidnapping and robbing a man in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three men were arrested Tuesday night after being accused of kidnapping a man and robbing him.

The victim told Metro Nashville Police that on Sept. 5th, Ceepon Yasin, 26, Iden Salman, 22, and Reybaz Abdullah, 24, came to his Joelton residence and demanded that he pay them back the money they had allegedly loaned to him. When he told them he didn’t have the money, they allegedly forced him into a vehicle and pistol-whipped him while threatening to kill him. Metro Police said he was eventually let out of the car.

Specialized Investigations Division & Violent Crimes Division detectives conducted a joint operation and arrested all three men Tuesday night. Police said Yasin had two handguns at the time of his arrest and Salman had three firearms, narcotics, and cash in his vehicle.

Authorities added that Salman was stopped on Nolensville Pike, and Abdullah was arrested while walking near his Aster Drive residence. Salman remains jailed on a $275,000 bond. Both Abdullah and Yasin are being held on a $175,000 bond.

MNPD said the investigation into their involvement in additional criminal activity remains ongoing.

