Teen charged in Nashville gas station shooting

Metro Nashville Police Department
Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old accused of shooting a woman last week in Nashville was arrested Friday afternoon.

The teen was charged in connection to a Sept. 5 gas station shooting on South Hamilton Road that critically injured a 25-year-old woman, a Metro Police media release said.

“Violent Crimes detectives were able to determine a pre-planned physical altercation between the victim and another woman started prior to the gunfire,” the release said.

The 16-year-old is accused of firing multiple shots during the fight.

The victim was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital, before being transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries. She is expected to survive.

The 16-year-old was charged in juvenile court Friday with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and juvenile handgun possession.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nashville African Street festival underway
Nashville African Street Festival underway
Cheekwood's fall harvest begins Saturday
Cheekwood’s fall harvest begins this weekend
Murfreesboro employee charged in crash
Murfreesboro employee charged in crash
Cheekwood's fall harvest begins Saturday
Cheekwood's fall harvest begins Saturday