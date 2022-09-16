Teen charged in Nashville gas station shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old accused of shooting a woman last week in Nashville was arrested Friday afternoon.

The teen was charged in connection to a Sept. 5 gas station shooting on South Hamilton Road that critically injured a 25-year-old woman, a Metro Police media release said.

“Violent Crimes detectives were able to determine a pre-planned physical altercation between the victim and another woman started prior to the gunfire,” the release said.

The 16-year-old is accused of firing multiple shots during the fight.

The victim was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital, before being transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries. She is expected to survive.

The 16-year-old was charged in juvenile court Friday with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and juvenile handgun possession.

