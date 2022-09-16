‘She was a super woman’: Skyline Medical Center remembers nurse after deadly car accident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The people who worked alongside a TriStar Skyline Medical Center nurse remember her after she died in a car wreck Wednesday driving home from work.

Nurses who knew Amber Brockett said she was a mom to them at Skyline. At home, she was also a mom to five kids.

The people who work inside Skyline are not only healthcare workers. Nurse Kevin Lowe will tell you some are more like family.

“I mean, she was a super woman,” Lowe said. “She drove an hour to work one way, you know.”

Lowe said Brockett was one of those family members.

“She just had an infectious personality,” he said. “It didn’t matter how bad things were, how hard of a night we were having on rehab, Amber was always the optimistic one.”

Metro Police said she was also the one who died in a crash at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard Wednesday morning. Police said she was trying to make a left turn when 24-year-old James John crashed into her from behind. Police said he was intoxicated. She was forced into the intersection where an F-150 truck hit her. She was taken back to Skyline where she died.

“She was a mother figure,” Heather Thompson, a nurse who used to work with Brockett, said. “To know that it happened a half a mile from the hospital, and she was working over, it’s going to stick with you. Everyone can relate to this in some shape, form or fashion.”

She said Brockett was a hard worker, always staying late, which Thompson believes she did Wednesday.

“It makes me wonder why couldn’t she have just left early,” Thompson said. “She was the kind of person who was going to stay over to help.”

Lowe said when he goes back to work on Friday, there will be a void to fill. One he wishes he could have said goodbye to.

“If you have a friend you haven’t talked to I a while and you’re hearing this story, maybe you should call them,” he said.

TriStar Skyline Medical Center said it will hold a celebration of life for Brockett next week.

