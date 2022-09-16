Officers involved in Landon Eastep fatal shooting will not face charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The law enforcement officers involved in the shooting death of Landon Eastep in January will not face criminal charges.

The decision by District Attorney General Glenn Funk was announced Friday following the conclusion of an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

“After a review of the TBI investigation, and in particular the body camera footage of the scene at the time of the shooting, District Attorney Glenn Funk has concluded that Landon Eastep’s actions were designed to cause officers to perceive an immediate threat and his actions did cause officers to reasonably perceive an immediate threat,” a media release said. “Therefore, all shots fired were legally justified.”

Eastep, 37, was shot and killed Jan. 27 by several officers on Interstate 65 in Nashville.

Officers stopped to talk to Eastep, who was walking along the interstate. The incident escalated when authorities saw him take a suspected weapon out of his pocket.

Nine officers opened fire on Eastep, shooting him 12 times, according to an autopsy released to WSMV 4 in July.

The object Eastep pulled from his pocket was later identified as a “cylinder-shaped silver object” and not a gun.

“He raised his arm quickly into a ‘firing’ position and ‘aimed’ at the nearest police officer,” the release said. “Officers immediately reacted to this perceived threat and fired.”

