Nine bike share stations shut down in Metro Parks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nine electric bicycle charging stations were relocated at the request of Metro Parks last week, according to Walk Bike Nashville.

Nashville BCycle announced that they would temporarily close nine of their bike share stations so they can be relocated and opened by early October. The locations for each station include Shelby Bottoms Nature Center, Percy Priest Dam Trailhead, Parthenon, Centennial Park, and 5th Ave. South and Demonbreun, Ted Rhodes Golf Course, McCabe Community Center, and Morgan Park.

We share the frustration and confusion many have expressed about the decision to move BCycle stations off Metro Parks property–it’s a blow to our bike share network. As the safest part of our city’s bicycle network, Metro Nashville’s greenway system should be increasing access and preparing for growth, not hindering it. Bike share is an asset to our parks and greenways. Denying access, even temporarily, is a disservice to our neighbors that rely on bike share for recreation and transportation.

Walk Bike Nashville said that after talking to Diana Alarcon, Director of the Nashville Department of Transportation, six of the nine stations would be close to their original Metro Parks location by installing concrete pads in the public right-of-way. However, three stations are still in need of a new placebike share.

Metro Parks and Council provided the following statement below regarding the decision to move the stations:

“Mayor Cooper and the whole Metro government enthusiastically support a city-wide bike share program – including e-bikes – for residents to use during their commute, within parks and greenways, and around Nashville for recreational and transportation purposes. We have been working toward establishing a comprehensive, long-term program that prioritizes safety and ease of access. The Mayor’s office together with NDOT and Metro Parks, will soon launch an RFP process in the coming months to find a long-term vendor who can partner with us to make this vision a reality. In the meantime, we will extend our current contract with B-Cycle for one year while the RFP process proceeds so e-bikes can continue to be available for residents, including for use on greenways and in parks.”

Walk Bike Nashville added that those who disagree with the decision to move the launch stations should contact the Parks and Recreation Board and Metro Council. For more information, click here.

