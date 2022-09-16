Nine bike share stations shut down in Metro Parks
Metro officials said the nine stations will be relocated and reopened in early October
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nine electric bicycle charging stations were relocated at the request of Metro Parks last week, according to Walk Bike Nashville.
Nashville BCycle announced that they would temporarily close nine of their bike share stations so they can be relocated and opened by early October. The locations for each station include Shelby Bottoms Nature Center, Percy Priest Dam Trailhead, Parthenon, Centennial Park, and 5th Ave. South and Demonbreun, Ted Rhodes Golf Course, McCabe Community Center, and Morgan Park.
Walk Bike Nashville said that after talking to Diana Alarcon, Director of the Nashville Department of Transportation, six of the nine stations would be close to their original Metro Parks location by installing concrete pads in the public right-of-way. However, three stations are still in need of a new placebike share.
Metro Parks and Council provided the following statement below regarding the decision to move the stations:
Walk Bike Nashville added that those who disagree with the decision to move the launch stations should contact the Parks and Recreation Board and Metro Council. For more information, click here.
