Nashville’s Annual African Street Festival underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - From art to music and culture, Nashville’s Annual African Street Festival is back at Hadley Park this weekend.

It’s a three-day cultural experience that has continued to grow each year.

“We have people from Ghana. We have people from Chicago. You might find your sister here. You never know,” said Jeneene Blackman, CEO of the African American Cultural Alliance and Organizer.

In its 40th year, the festival will feature music, food, activities for the kids, and plenty of shopping with more than a hundred retail vendors.

It’s also a chance to explore the diversity of both African and African American cultures while coming together to remember those who have made a difference.

“This event was started by a small group of people. Kwame Lillard, who passed away two years ago, today is actually his birthday. So, it is a little emotional that we are having this today. But he had the vision,” Blackman explained.

The festival will kick off Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and continue Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Nashville’s Annual African Street Festival is a free event and open to all.

