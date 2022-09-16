First Alert Forecast: Heat ramps up through the weekend

Summer is ending but the heat is going to linger a little while longer around the Mid State.

We will see highs in the mid to upper 80s again today, but the good news is that we’re expecting the humidity to stay in check.

As we head into the weekend, we’ll have a better shot at getting back near 90 Saturday and Sunday. It will be slightly more humid, but not overly oppressive with plenty of afternoon sunshine.

Temperatures will stretch into the lower 90s in some areas by Monday as the nice weather continues into early next week.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature much of the same with plenty of sunshine to go around each day. It will be much warm and more humid as we walk through next week with temepratures in the lower to mid 90s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will hold strong in the lower to mid 90s on Thursday with the dry weather pattern sticking around across the Mid State.

