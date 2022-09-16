Fire crews on scene of explosion at building in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday afternoon, crews with the Nashville Fire Department were called to 20 Culvert Street after there were reports of an explosion.

When crews arrived they found a building and a warehouse where a box of chemicals, believed to have organic peroxide, combusted.

All of the people in the building were evacuated.

NFD HAZMAT crews responded as other chemicals remained in the building.

Officials said there are no injuries reported at this time.

This story is developing. WSMV will give more information as it comes out.

