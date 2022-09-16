Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students.

Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown.

The lockdown has since been lifted and school operations have returned to normal, Braisted said.

“The students involved have been sent home and will face the appropriate disciplinary consequences,” he said.

Earlier this week, a McGavock teacher was injured while breaking up a fight at the high school.

