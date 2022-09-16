Deadly crash investigation involving semi-truck closes I-24 in RuCo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) shut down the interstate through Rutherford County for nearly four hours Friday morning for a deadly crash involving an Amazon tractor-trailer and another vehicle.

According to THP, a large semi-truck crashed with a passenger vehicle around 3:30 a.m. on Friday and one person is confirmed dead. The crash occurred at the Highway 231/Church Street exit ramp and traffic was diverted onto Joe B. Jackson Parkway to avoid the area.

THP reopened the westbound side of the interstate around 7:15 a.m.

Earlier in the morning, the eastbound side of I-24 was shut down for a separate crash involving several vehicles just after 3 a.m. Wreckage crews were able to move the damaged vehicles to the shoulder, near the New Salem Road exit ramp, and traffic resumed just before 5 a.m.

This article will be updated as more information is made available.

DEADLY: THP says I-24 West will be closed for at least another hour in Rutherford County after a crash between a tractor trailer and passenger vehicle. One person has died due to the accident. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/p5GdnSzK6w — Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) September 16, 2022

