Deadly crash investigation involving semi-truck closes I-24 in RuCo

All lanes were closed on I-24 into Nashville for the fatality investigation.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) shut down the interstate through Rutherford County for nearly four hours Friday morning for a deadly crash involving an Amazon tractor-trailer and another vehicle.

According to THP, a large semi-truck crashed with a passenger vehicle around 3:30 a.m. on Friday and one person is confirmed dead. The crash occurred at the Highway 231/Church Street exit ramp and traffic was diverted onto Joe B. Jackson Parkway to avoid the area.

THP reopened the westbound side of the interstate around 7:15 a.m.

Earlier in the morning, the eastbound side of I-24 was shut down for a separate crash involving several vehicles just after 3 a.m. Wreckage crews were able to move the damaged vehicles to the shoulder, near the New Salem Road exit ramp, and traffic resumed just before 5 a.m.

This article will be updated as more information is made available.

