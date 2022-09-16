Cheekwood’s fall harvest begins this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While it may not feel like fall from the weather, it is around the corner and at Cheekwood botanical gardens, 10,000 pumpkins are getting ready to be harvested.

For Atticus Krauss, fall began early.

“He’s a 15-month-old crazy man, we call him our little monkey since he is always climbing on everything,” said Taylor, Atticus’ mom.

Taylor knew this place would be a big hit and Cheekwood’s Mary Weber knew it too.

“It’s captivating, a lot of adults are here too, we just really wanted to get children involved this year,” Weber said.

There were other things to see, scarecrows of every variety are a big attraction, but for Atticus today it was the pumpkins.

Atticus was walking, despite breaking his foot recently calling to pumpkins “pump.”

“Baby bones must heal quicker or something he’s way more resilient than any adult I’ve known so,” said Taylor.

