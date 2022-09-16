23-year-old woman dies in head-on crash with semi on I-24 in RuCo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirmed that a young woman from Murfreesboro died on Friday morning in a crash with a tractor-trailer that shut down I-24 in Rutherford County for several hours.

According to THP, 23-year-old Haley Allen entered I-24 in the wrong direction from Church Street and collided with a Freightliner semi-truck traveling west on the interstate. Allen was killed in the crash.

The Amazon truck veered onto the shoulder after the collision and rolled over at the Church Street exit ramp. The driver was not injured.

All westbound lanes were closed during the fatal crash investigation, until THP reopened them to traffic around 7:15 a.m. The semi remained blocking the exit ramp for another 30 minutes until it was towed away.

Earlier in the morning, the eastbound side of I-24 was shut down for a separate crash involving several vehicles just after 3 a.m. Wreckage crews were able to move the damaged vehicles to the shoulder, near the New Salem Road exit ramp, and traffic resumed just before 5 a.m.

This article will be updated as more information is made available.

DEADLY: THP says I-24 West will be closed for at least another hour in Rutherford County after a crash between a tractor trailer and passenger vehicle. One person has died due to the accident. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/p5GdnSzK6w — Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) September 16, 2022

