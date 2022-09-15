NEW DETAILS: WKU student released on bond after arrested for bomb threat

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A WKU student has been released on bond after making a bomb threat to a university parking structure on Wednesday.

Hailee Reed, 20, of Stanford, was released Thursday around 1:15 a.m. on a $6,000 cash bond for first-degree terroristic threatening.

Court documents say that WKU Police were contacted around 11:45 a.m. by a professor. They said someone made an anonymous bomb threat on campus.

The documents say a message posted on the anonymous social media site Yik Yak stated, “Next bomb threat will be in P-s-2. Ya’ll prepare yourselves.”

Authorities determined the threat was unfounded and said the location was all clear.

Reed spoke to WKU Police on Wednesday afternoon adding that she, “knew she made a terrible decision and never meant to cause this much trouble,” according to the arrest citation.

“Unfortunately, a student made that post on the Yik Yak social media site,” said WKU Public Information Officer, Melissa Bailey. “The student posted it to be a joke. Those things are taken very seriously, so we investigate those threats to the fullest. They were taken into custody.”

Hailee Reed, arrested and charged with terroristic threatening first degree.

Her threat comes after police also responded to finding a construction-related device near Cherry Hall.

WKU students received an alert saying there was a potential explosive device found on campus near the construction site at the top of The Hill surrounding Cherry Hall and the Faculty House.

However, officials said this is believed to be construction-related, not an explosive. This was not an active threat either.

WKU Police say that they found that it was actually a large electrical fuse rather than an explosive device.

Shortly after students and faculty were evacuated was when the threat posted by Reed was discovered as a separate incident from the construction-related device.

WKU tweeted out that classes would be canceled until further notice, less than an hour after the initial alert about the construction-related device.

One student says she felt worried and confused because both the top and bottom of The Hill were being investigated for explosive devices.

“I am kind of feeling uneasy because I do not really know what is going to happen or have any updates yet,” WKU Junior, Jessie Potter said. “I am just kind of hoping it is under control. Like if it was too serious, I would not be standing here right here, right now.

“There is a lot of confusion. At first it was at the top of The Hill, and now it is down here,” said Potter. “I feel like a lot of us do not know what is going on or what we should do.”

Arraignment is set for Oct. 10 for Reed, and if convicted, she could face up to anywhere from five to 10 years in prison for first-degree terroristic threatening.

