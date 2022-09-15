Parents forced to adjust after school district shuts down bus route in Cheatham Co.

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some Cheatham County families are scrambling to find transportation for their children after the school district stopped one of its bus routes.

The school district shut down of its bus routes in West Cheatham County ‘until further notice,’ due to staffing issues.

Parents said the decision came without much warning and are now responsible for getting their children to and from school.

Last week, Cheatham County schools had to cancel a bus route, but it was back in service days later. So, parents are hoping for a similar outcome on this route.

One mother has three students on this route, but they go to three different schools.

“It needs to be number one priority for a lot of kids it’s their only means to get two and from school,” said Leigh Gaster. “There’s gotta be something, pay more, some kind of incentive, something to get people to join.”

The Cheatham County School District has issued an apology for this inconvenience to most of the families and promised to work on the logistics of getting them back a school bus.

